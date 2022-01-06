Gabe Sapolsky Added To List of WWE NXT Officials That Have Been Released

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has reportedly let go of several Producers, coaches, and writers from the WWE NXT brand including “Road Dogg” Jesse James and William Regal.

Gabe Sapolsky has been added to the list of officials that are no longer working for the company. The Ring of Honor co-founder was hired by WWE in 2018 as a consultant for the NXT brand. Sapolsky’s career in wrestling goes back to working with Paul Heyman in ECW. Sapolsky was also the vice president of Dragon Gate USA and founder of EVOLVE Wrestling which was sold to WWE in 2020.

Sapolsky issued a brief statement regarding his departure:

“Looks like the end of the road. Thank you everyone. Love you all!”