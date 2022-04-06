Gabe Sapolsky Confirms His WWE Non-Compete Has Expired

Longtime pro wrestling booker, promoter and consultant Gabe Sapolsky is officially a free agent as of today.

After 28 years in the business, Sapolsky was released from his WWE NXT job back on January 6, along with other behind-the-scenes workers from WWE developmental. He took to Instagram today to announce that he is a free agent as his 90-day non-compete clause expired.

Sapolsky revealed that he’s found non-wrestling interests in the last three months, and will not be pursuing any wrestling-related jobs for the time being. Sapolsky did list several wrestling-related gigs he’s interested in taking, which you can see below in his full statement:

My no compete clause with WWE ends today. I am now a free agent. During the last 3 months something I never thought possible happened. I found interests outside of pro wrestling that I am very passionate about. As a result, I am committing myself to these newfound opportunities and not pursuing any jobs in wrestling. The key word is “pursuing.” I will still listen. I am open to: -Occasionally holding Twitter Spaces or group Zoom calls with indie wrestlers to give some of my knowledge for free if someone organizes it.

-1-on-1 consulting wrestlers, promoters, creative people for $100 per hour. I will put my heart and soul in this and give you thorough, honest and constructive feedback/lessons.

-In person seminar for $1000 or more plus trans/hotel.

-Starting an indie promotion with at least $1 million dollars in the bank at my disposal to back it. I am not interested in doing any podcasts for free, writing a book or giving up any secrets and dirt. I will continue to post backstage pics from my career on my IG and share some of the lessons I’ve learned. Maybe I’ll tell some stories. There is no one in this business with my resume. ECW was my college education. I created Ring Of Honor, Dragon Gate USA and EVOLVE. I spent 5 years with NXT. I cherish the fact I had two amazing bosses and mentors in Paul Levesque and Paul Heyman. I had the best business partner and friend I could ask for in Sal Hamaoui. I take pride in helping many talents move forward in the business. My fingerprints are everywhere. The people who take shots at me are just trying to walk in my footsteps. I want to make a quick mention of the NFT and Web3 community. When I dug a few layers deep, I have found amazing artists, supportive people, enthusiastic educators and long term visionary builders. You all make me feel like I’m 21 again and just entering the wrestling business. I am so lucky to have had my career for over 28 years. I love every one of you who have supported me, bought tickets/merch or have just given me encouragement. I love about 90% of the talents and crew I have had the privilege to work with. You will always have my deepest appreciation. You all have my heart.

Sapolsky has had numerous key roles in pro wrestling over the years. He worked as Paul Heyman’s personal assistant in the original ECW, the co-founder and head booker at ROH, the Vice President of Dragon Gate USA, creative/Talent Relations and marketing roles with WWN, and he was the founder and booker of EVOLVE. WWE hired Sapolsky in January 2018 to work as a consultant. He mainly worked the NXT brand until being released on January 6 of this year.

Stay tuned for more on Sapolsky. You can see his Instagram post below: