Gabe Sapolsky Released By WWE

WWE has released Gabe Sapolsky. Sapolsky is the latest departure in the major overhaul of staff at WWE NXT and the WWE Performance Center. He revealed his departure on Twitter this morning, and PWInsider confirms that the departure was made just this morning.

“Looks like the end of the road. Thank you everyone. Love you all!,” he wrote.

Sapolsky’s tweet included a quote from legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart, which said, “I don’t regret that the ride has to be over, but rather feel grateful for the miles traveled, for the sights along the way, and to be exactly where I am.”

Sapolsky began his pro wrestling career with the original ECW years ago, working his way up to the role of Paul Heyman’s assistant. He was the original booker for ROH, and later founded EVOLVE, which WWE purchased. Sapolsky was eventually hired to work as a consultant for the NXT brand in early 2018, and had been working NXT creative in recent months, and doing some producing.

As noted, WWE issued a statement on Wednesday evening and said due to WWE NXT 2.0 changes, several producers, writers and coaches were being released. WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James was the first name revealed, along with Sarah Cummins, who was working as the Senior Vice President of Consumer Products. It was then revealed that William Regal, Dave Kapoor, Ryan Katz, Scott Armstrong, George Carroll, and Christopher Guy were released. It was then revealed that Hachiman, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch and Cathy Corino were also released.

There is no word on what Sapolsky might have planned for his pro wrestling future, but we will keep you updated.