Gable Steveson Addresses His Status With WWE

Gable Steveson appeared on the JAXXON PODCAST, where he discussed his WWE career thus far.

Steveson signed a multi-year deal with WWE in 2021. He has worked a few live events in NXT and dark matches on SmackDown, but his only TV match was a no-contest against Baron Corbin at an NXT PLE last year.

Steveson has not wrestled since the February 9th SmackDown. Here are some highlights:

On who he wants to wrestle:

“Honestly, I just want to go through the field. I just want to go out there and just be who Gabriel is. I mean, WWE, you got to find your click. It’s entertainment, and it’s a lot of things. It’s not amateur wrestling where you got to go out there. You got to beat a guy up for six minutes, 7 minutes. So I mean anybody who steps on the steps in the ring, you know, I want to go out there and just dominate and just show the crowd who I am.”

On wanting to wrestle Brock Lesnar:

“Of course.”

On trying to find himself in wrestling:

“Yeah, I think there’s a great opportunity to do a lot of great things, but right now, I’m loving the WWE process, everything is going really good. SmackDown, the dark matches are going really well. I’m getting better every time, so I’m focused on one thing at a time, but, obviously, at the end of the day, competitiveness is always gonna be there, and there’s always the what if you can? But where I am right now with the business is really good, and I’m happy where I am. It’s for you to experiment because it’s not on live TV. So, right now, I’m trying to find out who Gable is. I know who I am in Olympic-style wrestling. I know who I am in Folkstyle wrestling. But, in entertainment, who am I? I know who I am personally. I’m outgoing, I’m funny, I’m nice, I’m humble, but sometimes, you gotta be that cocky, and this side, I can be that, and I can be whatever I wanna be with my life… I was thinking of the new Brock. “

On wanting to have a Deon Sanders-like presentation:

“That’s what I was thinking too. Just like a prime Deion but in WWE. I like that too because I like the flash, I like the nice stuff, and so, that’s definitely an option.”

On experiment with babyface/heel roles:

“Right now, I’ve been doing heel. So I kind of do a mixture of both (babyface & heel). Honestly, right now, I’m really nothing because I haven’t really been given anything to be. I’m experimenting. “

You can check out the complete interview below: