Gable Steveson Addresses His WWE In-Ring Future

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson was reported to be training full-time at the WWE Performance Center in October 2022, with Fit Finlay in charge of Stevenson’s training.

Steveson told KSTP.com that he is eager to make his WWE in-ring debut but isn’t ruling out competing in the 2024 Olympics.

Regarding his future with WWE, Steveson stated the following:

“I want to go out there on TV. I want to be the person people thought I was and I don’t want any doubt in my mind that I’m not. I’m getting the hang of doing everything the correct way – landing right, match psychology, everything in between. I’m flourishing and hopefully they see it, too. I’m excited because people haven’t really seen the real Gable because amateur wrestling kind of shelves a portion because we’re used to guys being disciplined.”