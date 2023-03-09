Gable Steveson Believes He Will Make His WWE Debut Very Soon

Gable Steveson won an Olympic gold medal in wrestling in 2020 and transitioned to pro wrestling by training full-time for WWE. However, he has other plans for the near future because he has another gold medal in mind in addition to making his pro wrestling debut in the ring.

After signing a multi-year contract with WWE in 2021, WWE planned for him to appear on Raw following WrestleMania 38 in the hopes of becoming a top star like Brock Lesnar or Kurt Angle. Those plans were put on hold while he underwent a heart procedure. On NXT, Steveson’s brother Bobby competes as Damon Kemp.

Steveson told MMA Fighting that he misses competing in amateur wrestling and that he still has that competitive spirit.

“I know the Olympics is next year and I hope to be a part of that and keep moving forward and keep winning big titles for the USA also.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Olympic Games were moved to 2021. Months later, Steveson led the University of Minnesota to its second NCAA championship.

“I would love a second run,” he said. “I feel I have a lot more left in the tank to showcase. I want to prove USA right and keep moving forward overall and become one of the best American amateur wrestlers ever, and I hope I can achieve the Bruce Baumgartner status of having a bunch of medals and having the accolades to show and be a part of WWE and be an entertainer, too.”

Steveson stated that his current priority is WWE, but he is hopeful that the company will support his desire to compete in the Olympics next year.

“I think that’s a discussion when that time comes and that’s a discussion for how my schedule may play out, and you never know how it may play out,” Steveson said. “As of right now, it’s a yes or no, but at the end of the day, I will be ready to compete and put on a good show as always.

Steveson continued, “I’m hoping [to return to the Olympics]. I will be ready if that time comes and I won’t stop being ready until I know if I can go and if I get that yes or no. It would be really amazing [to win a second gold medal] and I hope it happens and I hope I can do that. I feel if there’s someone who can do it, it’s me. I’ve got that burning passion to keep doing it. I believe in myself to the fullest.”

Steveson stated that while WWE is something he wishes to achieve, “being a two-time Olympic gold medalist is also on the top of my list.”

Regarding his WWE training, he stated that he is almost ready to make his debut and is currently awaiting a call from WWE. He admitted that it’s stressful on some days because he never knows when he’ll get the call, which is a big change from knowing when he’ll compete for amateur wrestling months in advance.

Steveson stated that he believes he will make his debut very soon.

“And when I mean really, really soon, probably after [WrestleMania] or just a little bit after that. I think being able to understand that this game is different and it’s a process and I’m going to follow the process the right way and just keep moving forward.”

Steveson went on to say that he believes he can be the “most physical, athletic, and dominant wrestler since probably Brock Lesnar.”