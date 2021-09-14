Gable Steveson Comments On If He Will Go Straight To The WWE Main Roster

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 2020 Olympic gold medal winner Gable Steveson talked about signing with WWE:

“After this year, it’s a three-year deal. This year is extra….going back to school came before the Olympic Games. I wanted to go back and win a National Title. With WWE, it came really quick because they allowed me to come back and why wouldn’t I wrestle one more year and go on stage with WWE? It was a win-win and I had to take the opportunity.”

“I told them that I wanted to go back and finish school. Their number one priority was, ‘you can do that.’ Vince, Nick Khan, and Triple H all said, ‘Go win the National Title. Everything will still be in place for you. Get your degree and we’ll see you after that.’ Part of my deal is I can go on stage during my school time.”

Steveson also commented on if he will skip NXT and go straight to the main roster:

“There’s a very good chance that I go straight to the main roster and not go to NXT. I’m open for anything. With the way things are going, I think I’m going to jump straight to the main roster. I know there’s a lot to learn and I’m ready to soak everything in like a sponge and be ready to go out there and put on a good show for the crowd.”