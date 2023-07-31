Gable Steveson Gets Booed Out Of The Building During WWE NXT Debut

Gable Steveson is going to have to spend some time to get the WWE and NXT Universe to warm up to him as he cuts his teeth inside the squared circle.

The former Olympic gold medalist and NCAA Champion made his highly-anticipated WWE NXT in-ring debut at the WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 premium live event on Sunday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas.

Steveson came to the ring for his one-on-one match against Baron Corbin with his traditional amateur wrestling singlet on, as well as his Olympic gold medals around his neck. He even entered the ring like the only other former Olympic gold medalist in WWE history, Kurt Angle, bouncing and twirling with his arms out-stretched.

All of this was so evident, in fact, that after receiving a massive rock star reaction from the Texas crowd coming out to the ring for the match, within minutes the entire building completely turned on him chanting, “You’re not Angle!” and booing anytime he did anything positive from an offensive standpoint.

The fans even took to supporting Corbin, unanimously, as they chanted “Baron Corbin! Baron Corbin!” and “Let’s go Corbin!” while cheering loudly every time he did something positive on offensive.

Steveson and Corbin would go on to fight to a double count out, ignoring the referee’s count while wildly brawling at ringside. After the match, the brawl continued until Steveson put Corbin through the ring barricade and ended the post-match scene by standing tall in the ring.

Check out WWE’s coverage of Gable Steveson’s in-ring debut from WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 via the tweets embedded below.