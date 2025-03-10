Gable Steveson Makes History With Fourth Big Ten Championship Victory

Gable Steveson added another historic milestone to his amateur wrestling legacy on Sunday, capturing his fourth Big Ten Championship while competing for the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Steveson dominated Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet, securing a 10-3 victory in the heavyweight division. The win extended his incredible 66-match winning streak and made him the first heavyweight in history to win four Big Ten titles.

With this accomplishment, Steveson became the 19th wrestler overall to achieve this feat, joining an elite list of names that includes wrestling legend Verne Gagne.

Steveson signed a multi-year contract with WWE in 2021 after his Olympic gold medal win and highly decorated amateur career.

After transitioning into pro wrestling full-time, he trained at the WWE Performance Center, working a handful of live events in NXT and dark matches at SmackDown tapings. However, his only televised WWE match was a no-contest against Baron Corbin at an NXT premium live event in 2023.

Despite the hype surrounding his WWE signing, Steveson was released from the company last year. However, with his continued dominance in amateur wrestling, his future—whether in wrestling, MMA, or another sport—remains an intriguing storyline to watch.