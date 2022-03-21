Gable Steveson Making WWE WrestleMania 38 Appearance?

Gable Steveson won his second NCAA Heavyweight Championship over the weekend and WWE issued a statement regarding the victory:

Gable Steveson repeats as NCAA Wrestling Champion

WWE’s Gable Steveson successfully defended his NCAA Championship Saturday night, defeating Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz 6-2 to win the tournament final in Detroit.

The Olympic Gold Medalist has now won two NCAA National Titles and three Big Ten Championships as a member of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. Steveson joined the WWE roster in September 2021 in the first-ever exclusive NIL agreement. Steveson would go on to be selected as a member of Raw in the 2021 WWE Draft.

Join the WWE Universe in congratulating Steveson on the incredible accomplishment and a legendary collegiate career!

Gable Steveson may have accidentally spoiled an appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 38 as he wrote a tweet about how he will be at the show (“Also, I will be at #WrestleMania.. It’s time!!”) but then it was deleted which could be an indication that WWE wanted it to be a surprise. Steveson was drafted to RAW last October but hasn’t officially made his debut as he was training for WWE while wrapping up his college career.