Gable Steveson Returning to University of Minnesota for Wrestling Season?

WWE Superstar Gable Steveson is expected to return to the University of Minnesota for the Gophers’ 2022-2023 wrestling season.

Steveson, who won an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics last year, announced last season would be his final collegiate season. However, according to The Twin Cities Pioneer Press, he still has one year of NCAA eligibility remaining, and he is considering returning for the second semester of the 2022-2023 season.

In March, the 21-year-old Steveson won his second consecutive national championship in the 285-pound heavyweight division. He ceremoniously left his wrestling shoes on the mat to symbolize the end of his illustrious career. He went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota earlier this month, but he may be returning to the mat for one last time.

“I know he would like to wrestle, and he loves competing,” Gophers wrestling coach Brandon Eggum said. “Really, it comes down to making that work.”

Steveson is currently under contract with WWE on a multi-year deal. Steveson was able to accomplish his childhood dream of signing with WWE while completing his collegiate career thanks to the NCAA’s NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) program a year ago. WWE is said to have sent coaches to Minnesota to assist him with his training and set up a ring for him to use.

Steveson was expected to train for WWE until he graduated and then take his WWE career into high gear as a full-time contracted talent under WWE’s own NIL program sometime this summer or fall. In October, Steveson was selected for the RAW brand in the 2021 WWE Draft, and he made his debut in front of a live crowd at WrestleMania 38 Night 1 last month. In an angle with Chad Gable on Night 2, Steveson sided with RK-Bro and The Street Profits.

Steveson would have to work out an agreement with WWE, but he is interested in returning to the mat for the Gophers, according to Eggum. Last season, he wrestled on a limited schedule while preparing and making appearances for WWE, and if he returns, he may wrestle on an even more limited schedule.

“It would have to be something he works out with the WWE and Vince McMahon,” Eggum said. “Those details … it hasn’t gotten that far. It’s one thing if he said, ‘No way, I’m not doing it.’ … But he has the eligibility, he’s capable and he has interest in doing it.”

Obviously, one of college wrestling’s most decorated wrestlers would be welcomed back with open arms by the Gophers. “We want to make it as simple as possible for him,” Eggum explained.

During the 2021-2022 season, Steveson was the only heavyweight to win the Dan Hodge Trophy twice. He won his third Big Ten wrestling title and second consecutive NCAA heavyweight crown, going 13-0 in the league. Last month, Steveson was presented with the Hodge trophy, as shown below.

The NCAA D1 Wrestling Championships for 2022-2023 will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on March 16-18, 2023.

There’s no news yet on how WWE feels about Steveson’s desire to return to the mat or whether he’s informed them of his plans, but we’ll keep you updated.

