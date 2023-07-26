Gable Steveson To Make WWE In-Ring Debut At NXT Great American Bash

Gable Steveson is coming to the WWE Universe!

The former two-time NCAA Champion and Olympic gold medalist make his scheduled appearance on this week’s NXT Great American Bash 2023 “go-home” episode of NXT on USA to make his decision.

Steveson was confronted by Baron Corbin during his in-ring appearance, and he ultimately announced his intentions to make his WWE NXT in-ring debut, challenging Corbin to a match at Sunday’s NXT Great American Bash 2023 show.

Steveson then hit a couple of high suplexes on Corbin, who ran off while yelling back at Steveson that he accepts his challenge.

