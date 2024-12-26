Gage Goldberg Defends His Father Amid Bret Hart’s Career-Ending Injury Claims

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg’s son, Gage Goldberg, recently sat down for an interview with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. Here are some highlights from their conversation:

Bret Hart holding a grudge against his father due to career-ending injury in WCW:

“We don’t really like to talk about that a lot. You gotta let things go, 100%. You can’t keep harping on this one thing when someone is successful. Stuff happens.”

If he wants to pursue a wrestling career:

“I mean, yes and no, for sure, because wrestling would be cool. Being amped up and everything, having all the adrenaline. But then also, like, I know my place right now is with football. So I’m going to live this out and see where that takes me. If it doesn’t work out, could be wrestling. Don’t know. It’s a backup plan.”



