Gage Goldberg Discusses The Downside Of Being Bill Goldberg’s Son

Gage Goldberg, son of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge about several topics, including the downside of being the Hall of Famer’s son.

Gage Goldberg said, “I mean, it’s definitely tough. You got the upsides and the downsides, for sure. Real-life scenario, you’re in a football game, every single play there’s someone coming for your head because you got the last name Goldberg on your jersey, so that’s definitely one thing.”

On haters on social media wanting to see him fail:

“You got a lot of haters on Instagram and social media and everything. That’s for sure. There’s just so many people in this world that wanna see your downfall. Since you started high up, they just wanna see you fall.”

You can check out Gage Goldberg’s comments in the video below.