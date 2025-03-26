Gail Kim Among Several Major Departures From TNA Wrestling

A significant shake-up has hit TNA Wrestling and parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment, as multiple key figures have officially parted ways with the organization, according to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

In a memo circulated internally, TNA President Carlos Silva confirmed the exit of eight staff members, including Ariel Shnerer, who had served as the company’s Executive Producer and head of creative. Shnerer, a long-standing figure within Anthem, TNA, and The Fight Network, had been instrumental in overseeing creative direction.

Following Shnerer’s exit, Hunter “Delirious” Johnston will now assume the role of head of creative, while Tommy Dreamer is set to remain involved on the creative team.

Perhaps the most surprising and impactful departure is that of TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim, who had been working behind the scenes in Talent Relations and as a producer. Kim, a legendary figure within the company and one of its most respected voices, had long been viewed as essential to the development of TNA’s women’s division.

“Tied for most shocking is the departure of TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim,” Johnson noted. “With her exit, Tommy Dreamer will now head Talent Relations.”

Further clarification from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com indicates that these departures were not voluntary, but firings, suggesting a sweeping internal restructuring.

These changes come at a pivotal time for TNA, which has recently undergone a branding revival and is looking to reestablish its footing in the pro wrestling landscape. The departure of longtime veterans and creative leadership figures could have far-reaching implications for the company’s direction moving forward.