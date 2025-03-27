Gail Kim Calls For More Women In Leadership After TNA Exit

The conversation around representation in professional wrestling often focuses on who appears in the ring. However, a growing chorus of voices is calling attention to another crucial area: women in leadership roles behind the scenes. Two of the most respected veterans in the industry, Gail Kim and Lisa Marie Varon, have recently spoken out on the issue, advocating for increased opportunities for women in backstage and production positions.

Gail Kim, a former WWE Women’s Champion, seven-time TNA Knockouts Champion, and a TNA Hall of Famer, made headlines following her sudden departure from TNA Wrestling, where she worked as a producer and talent relations agent. The news of her exit sparked widespread discussion and concern, particularly given her legacy in shaping the Knockouts Division and her dedication to the promotion for nearly two decades.

In a heartfelt Instagram message, Kim thanked her fans, peers, and the TNA roster for their support and paid tribute to the Knockouts Division, calling it her “heart.” She made it clear that her exit does not mark the end of her wrestling journey, writing, “This will not end my passion or my love for wrestling and this is not the end of Gail Kim in the wrestling world. You don’t put in 17 years in one company and stop when you are this passionate.”

In the caption of her post, Kim added a powerful final note: “THANK YOU and one last thought……. More women in leadership roles. Not less.”

The timing and substance of her message underline a growing concern about the absence of women in key decision-making positions behind the scenes in professional wrestling — something that many believe needs urgent correction if the industry wants to continue evolving and becoming more inclusive.

Adding her voice to the conversation, Lisa Marie Varon — known to WWE fans as Victoria and to TNA fans as Tara — expressed her interest in stepping into a producer or agent role. On Instagram, Varon stated that she would “love” to be involved in that capacity with a major wrestling promotion. With decades of experience and a reputation for her ring psychology, character work, and mentorship, Varon would be a natural fit for a backstage leadership position.

Both Kim and Varon have seen and shaped the business from every angle — in the ring, in storylines, and behind the curtain. Their advocacy reflects a sentiment shared by many in the industry who believe the next step for wrestling’s growth is to ensure more women are given the opportunity to influence the product at a structural level.

As the wrestling world continues to grapple with questions of diversity and inclusion, the voices of veterans like Kim and Varon are critical in reminding the industry that true progress means change at every level — not just the spotlight, but behind it too.