Gail Kim Coming Out Of Retirement For Impact 1000

Impact Wrestling has packed the show for the 1000th episode of its weekly flagship show, with returning stars and big matches.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Impact announced today that Alex Shelley will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Trey Miguel at the event.

Gail Kim, who currently works as a producer and Head of Talent Relations for Impact, revealed on Busted Open Radio that she will be returning to the ring for a match on the show. It is unknown with whom she will wrestle.

“What do you think, Tommy [Dreamer]? What are your opinions on this? [He said do it]. If Tommy says do it, then I’ll do it. If [Awesome] Kong can do it, if the Beautiful People can do it, If D-Von can do it, Gail, Kim can do it.”

Kim hasn’t competed since the Rebellion 2019 pay-per-view, when she faced Tessa Blanchard.

Also, as seen below, Awesome Kong will be making her comeback on the same show for her first match in three years.

Here is the updated Impact 1000 card for September 9:

* The return of Feast or Fired with competitors TBA

* The return of Ultimate X with competitors TBA, this looks to be the 50th Ultimate X in company history

* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

* The Beautiful People (Angelina Love, Velvet Sky) and others TBA will appear on the episode

* Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim will wrestle her first match since 2019, opponent TBA

* Impact Hall of Famer Awesome Kong will wrestle her first match since 2020, opponent TBA

* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for their first match together since August 2016, opponents TBA

* Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Impact World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel