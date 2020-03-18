Gail Kim Comments On The CoronaVirus Impacting Pro Wrestling

Impact Wrestling Producer & Hall of Famer Gail Kim recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast and was asked about pro wrestling possibly going dark due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many sports leagues have suspended their operations in the United States and around the world, but pro wrestling groups like AEW and WWE continue to make it happen with limited shows. Kim admitted that the whole thing seems strange, and revealed that she had to cancel an appearance this past weekend.

“I don’t know. I keep hearing about empty arena shows and the fans are part of our show,” Kim said. “I know that as a performer how much we rely on the fans for how we feel and react. It just seems really strange. Maybe they can come up with different concepts to have content with the wrestlers not wrestling which kinda sucks because that’s the whole point.

“I think fans still do love the personalities and people so maybe there’s something they can do and we can get through this.”

You can hear the full interview below:

