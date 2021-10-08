Gail Kim On Honoring Daffney With Monster’s Ball Match At Knockouts Knockdown

Gail Kim recently spoke about the passing of Shannon Spruill AKA Daffney Unger during a new interview with Sports Illustrated. Impact Wrestling is airing a Monster’s Ball match with Alisha Edwards vs. Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee at Knockouts Knockdown on Saturday as a way to honor the late wrestler. Here are some of the highlights:

The match:

“She was one of the first to break the mold and become this hardcore queen, and the Monster’s Ball match was an important part of that,” Kim says. “It’s a great event to bring back, but it means so much more than that this time.”

Honoring Daffney:

“There is a very strong bond in our industry of brothers and sisters. It’s an undeniable one, and we always unite for these moments that touch us. It’s a business that moves very quickly, but we all slowed down when learning about Daffney. It is time to come together and honor her, beginning with this Monster’s Ball match.

“And after this show, we want to continue the discussion about mental health. This is a fast-paced world and a fast-paced business, and we need to do more to help one another.”

“I can’t wait for everyone to watch this match,” Kim says. “It’s almost like Daffney was there watching, and the girls felt that responsibility to deliver. This is a chance to celebrate Daffney’s life. This is a chance to celebrate what she did for the business, and I wish she knew that. I wish she could have seen how much she did for all the women out there.”