Gail Kim, Rosemary and Traci Brooks Defend The Use Of Impact Wrestling’s “Knockouts” Term

Rosemary, Gail Kim, and Traci Brooks recently responded to a Twitter user who said it was time for Impact Wrestling to stop using the term “Knockouts”. The original fan tweet said,

“Its 2020. Time to just call it the Impact Womens Championship. Knockouts is kinda demeaning. Lets show these talented ladies the respect they deserve.”

Rosemary responded with the following tweet,

“It’s not, actually. And the roster has said MANY times how “Knockouts” makes us feel like badasses. KOs come in all shapes in sizes & we are all badass and beautiful. It’s WHY I went to train! So please stop telling us how we should be insulted when we already feel empowered.”

Gail Kim then chimed in, saying,

“If people only knew that we have discussed this and the majority of us like it. Its not demeaning to us at all. It’s empowering and special.”

And finally, Traci Brooks said,

“Knockouts is the perfect name for the women past and present of Impact(TNA) Strong, powerful, tough and kick ass. All different and beautiful in their own way. I will always be proud to be the Original knockout.”

