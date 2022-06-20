Gail Kim Says She Accomplished Everything She Wanted In Wrestling Business

Gail Kim recently spoke with Dominic DeAngelo for an in-depth interview to promote the Slammiversary 2022 pay-per-view from over the weekend.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about her decision to retire in 2019, with her last bout taking place against Tessa Blanchard at the IMPACT Rebellion 2019 show.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where Kim talks about having issues walking after matches, as well as how she accomplished everything she wanted to in the sport.

On having problems walking after matches: “I couldn’t walk after my matches like, legitimately couldn’t walk. I was using my luggage as almost like a walking stick to get myself from spot to spot. Once I felt like I slowing down in the ring, and maybe the fans couldn’t tell but I knew. That was the first part.”

On how she accomplished everything she wanted to in the sport: “The second part was, ‘Well, what’s the next thing that I want to accomplish?’ And honestly, I had accomplished everything I wanted to … The icing on the cake was just the Hall of Fame.”

Check out the complete interview at Patreon.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.