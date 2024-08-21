Gail Kim Speaks Out About The New TNA Wrestling Management Team

TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim spoke with Gabby LaSpisa on Gabby AF on a number of pro wrestling related topics, including the changes in the company’s management team and how they have given her the ball to run with in terms of decision making.

Kim said, “I’m not going to lie, this new management team has empowered me so much like I’ve never been empowered before. I thought I was making strides in the wrestling world, I’ve never felt as uplifted as I have this year, not only has this management talked the talk, they’ve walked the walk.”

“Not only do they say they want me to grow within this company, they’ve given me that ball to run with it, and I’ve felt it and I’m doing it, and I’ve just never felt so much growth within the wrestling business so quickly as I have this year.”

“It’s been incredible, I feel very respected and valued for the first time in a long time.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.