Gail Kim Talks About Paige Possibly Coming To IMPACT After WWE Contract Expires



Gail Kim recently spoke with Steve Fall of SEScoops for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend and current producer for the promotion spoke about the possibility of Paige coming to the company after her departure from WWE in the near future.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where the women’s wrestling legend looks at the possibility of Paige coming to IMPACT when he WWE deal expires on July 7.

“Never say never. I love Paige, I admire everything that she’s done for women’s wrestling. She also came up kind of in that period where maybe it was so powerful — what it is now. Women’s wrestling is probably at its best right now with main eventing. Pay-per-views, shows, it’s not an irregular thing for that to happen. So you know, Paige was part of that process. I have nothing but respect for her in and outside of the ring. And hey, if she wants to come over to IMPACT Wrestling I feel like the door is open. So, come on over, Paige!”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below, or by visiting SEScoops.com.