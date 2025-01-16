Gail Kim Talks The Traitors Canada And Future Of The Knockouts Division

TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim spoke with A Wrestling Gal’s Ella Jay on several topics, including her time filming the reality competition series “The Traitors Canada,” which she said was a great experience.

Kim said, “I had such a great experience with ‘The Traitors’ that I’m very open, as long as the type of show suits my personality and that one did, I would definitely do one again. My heart belongs to the Knockouts Division as well so I always have a little soft spot for making sure that this division always thrives. Overall, I just love the company, love the roster, I’m just excited for what’s to come in 2025 to be honest like, we’re just making this huge comeback and just making waves again.”

You can check out Kim’s comments in the video below.