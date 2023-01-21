Gail Kim Wants Don West and Mike Tenay to Be Inducted Into Impact Hall of Fame This Year

As PWMania.com previously reported, former TNA Wrestling commentator Don West passed away after a battle with brain lymphoma. His long-time friend and broadcast partner Mike Tenay broke the news to the world first.

Gail Kim, a member of the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame, stated on the Generation Of Wrestling podcast that she would like to see West and Tenay inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame this year.

“I always say this and I’m not even exaggerating, I don’t have one negative — and I worked with him [Don West] for years, okay, and we did all the live events and a full-time schedule and we saw each other every week. I don’t have one negative memory of Don. That voice you heard, that excitement, that positivity you heard when he was commentating, that’s who he truly was backstage. Just positive, excitement for the matches and he’d always be so complimentary. He would say, ‘You and Kong, you make it so easy to call a match because I’m just so really invested in it’ and he just made you feel good all the time and it was just heartbreaking because I did get to talk to him before he passed and he wasn’t in a good place so, I guess I was prepared somewhat mentally and some way, I knew it wasn’t going well but, doesn’t help the sting I guess once the real news gets delivered and because he was so beloved by so many, it was a really hard one to deal with for a lot of people I think. I wanna see him and Mike Tenay in the Hall of Fame this year. I think it’s most fitting and deserved.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)