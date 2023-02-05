Gallus Crowned New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions (Video)

Gallus have been crowned WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

Mark Coffey and Wolfgang won the NXT Tag Team Titles Saturdya night in a Fatal 4 Way victory over Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, Chase University’s Andre Chase and Duke Hudson, and the former champions, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. Gallus won the match with a double team finisher on Woods, which Coffey covered for the pin.

This is Gallus’s first title run. On December 10, The New Day began their first run with the straps by defeating Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline. They wore the straps for a total of 56 days.

Click here for NXT Vengeance Day results. Here are some highlights:

