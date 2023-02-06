Game Changer Wrestling Announces Matches For “Middle Of The Night” On 2/18

The lineup is starting to take shape for the next Game Changer Wrestling special event.
Scheduled for February 18 in Los Angeles, California, GCW “Middle of the Night” will feature the following matches and appearances:
GCW: MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT (2/18/2023)* NICK GAGE vs MIKE BAILEY
* KOMANDER vs LIO RUSH
* BLAKE vs MACK
* MACIZOS vs BOLLYWOOD
* LUCHA 6MAN TAG
* Nick Wayne
* Matt Cardona
* Bussy
Check out the official announcement below.
GCW returns to LOS ANGELES on Feb 18 with a loaded lineup for #GCWNight!
Already Signed:
+more
Get Tix:https://t.co/7ZlUNgmNio
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 6, 2023