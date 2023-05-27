Gangrel Reflects On WWE Not Using Him On Their Version Of ECW

Gangrel returned to WWE in 2006 for the relaunch of ECW, but he never appeared on television.

Gangrel recently appeared on “The Ten Count” podcast, recalling how he was brought back for a vampire stable with Kevin Thorn and Ariel, but those plans never came to fruition.

Highlights from the podcast are included below:

The plan when he was brought back in:

“They hired me back and said I was gonna come out and start, and that Kevin Thorn and Ariel were gonna join me. I said, ‘Okay, cool.’ I went home and watched the TV, and I see Kevin Thorn come out. I go, ‘Oh!’ So I call, [inaudible] answer. About six months later, I get a call saying, ‘Hey, it never worked out, the Kevin thing, and this and that, so we’re gonna let you go.”

Not being used by WWE at the time:

“They hired me back and said, ‘You’re gonna tag with Viscera,’ and then I never heard from them again, and then they let me go. A couple [of] months later, they hired me back again to do ECW, I never heard from them, six months later they let me go. It bothered me because I was getting paid, and that’s great, but I wanted to wrestle. I love wrestling.”

You can check out the interview below: