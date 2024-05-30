Gangrel Reveals How Surprise AEW Double Or Nothing Appearance Happened

How did David “Gangrel” Heath’s surprise appearance at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 come together?

The folks at SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio were able to get the story straight from the horse’s mouth this week.

During the latest installment of the popular pro wrestling radio show, David “Gangrel” Heath appeared and spoke about his surprise appearance in the Barbed Wire Steel Cage match for the TNT Championship between Adam Copeland and Malakai Black at the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view this past Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Adam [Copeland] is hard-headed,” Heath told Busted Open Radio. “Once he has a story or something in his mind, he’s going to get it done one way or another. Eventually, it went over to AEW and he got it done. I’m appreciative for it. I’m 55 years old. I didn’t know if I could crawl up through the bottom of the ring being under there for a while. My biggest fear was, ‘Can I get up and move?’ My adrenaline kicked in. I was just blessed to be part of that moment.”

He continued, “When I saw him do the interview, I already knew I was coming in. He just wanted to keep it quiet. When he did that interview, I was like, ‘He’s planting the seeds. He’s going to make sure they do remember.’ Smart man. They kept it hush-hush. I didn’t tell anybody. They had me come in last minute. I stayed in his locker room the whole time. When I went to the ring, (Chris) Jericho was like, ‘What are you doing here?’ They were able to keep it quiet as best they could and I was surprised by that. It’s really hard to do in wrestling nowadays. I didn’t get wheelchaired in and covered up or anything like that. Just came in early, went to the locker room and sat there all day. Right before the match, threw a black hoodie on, went out there with the ring crew, climbed under the deal, and that was that.”

