Gangrel Reveals If WWE Approached Him About A WrestleMania Appearance

Former WWE star Gangrel was in town for the WrestleMania 39 weekend, which sparked rumors that he might make a special entrance alongside Edge as The Brood. As part of the group, Gangrel, Edge, and Christian made an iconic entrance during the Attitude Era.

At WrestleMania 39, Edge faced off against Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match. While Balor came out as his Demon gimmick, WWE didn’t use the Brood theme for Edge, and the other members of the Brood were also not featured.

On Reffin’ It Up with Brian Hebner, Gangrel was questioned about whether WWE had ever approached him about taking part in WrestleMania.

Gangrel said, “They may have discussed it, but my phone never rang. I started reading all the stuff, people were calling me, so I wrote Adam [Edge], ‘Do you know this started?’ He made a joke, ‘these writers think they know everything.’ I laughed. I tried to tell a guy to tell them, ‘No, I wasn’t doing it,’ but he still ran the story anyway. He goes, ‘To be fair, it was pitched, it just never happened.’ It was pitched, but I never heard about it. I didn’t know anything about it. They never reached out to me. I guess, Edge is always pitching something for me. I think I pitched SummerSlam for me, but it got shot down.”

Instead, during WrestleMania weekend, Gangrel attended WrestleCon in Los Angeles.

You can listen to the complete podcast below: