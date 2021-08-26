Gangrel Says That He Lost AEW Opportunity Because of Edge’s Brood Tribute

During his recent podcast, former WWE star Gangrel talked about Edge paying tribute to The Brood at Smackdown and the 2021 Summerslam PPV. Gangrel was very happy about the segments but also noted that he lost an opportunity to appear at AEW Dynamite in Milwaukee:

“I was supposed to be on a plane to Milwaukee. I’m running around tying up my last errands. I get a return phone call saying ‘oh man we’re so sorry to go different direction because of the WWE media stuff.’ Everything Edge did was f*cking awesome. The reason I wasn’t so excited about it is because I knew I was offered another great opportunity and the timing just sucked. AEW contacted me and they wanted me to come in and do Dynamite. They were putting the entrance together, they were going to do the fire. they were getting the pyro stuff, they were putting the music together, they were getting it all together.”

Gangrel expressed gratitude towards AEW and he believes it was AEW President Tony Khan’s idea to use him in the first place. Gangrel said he talked on the phone with Edge and Edge was very apologetic about the situation. Gangrel also mentioned that Edge said the Brood tribute had been in the works for a couple of months:

“He told me he had been working on it for like two and a half months. He said ‘you don’t know how how hard it was to get the blood bath thing in there because of the PG situation.’ He wanted the red and the blood and it really came down to like, ‘if it’s not black it’s not happening.’ They weren’t going to do it so he went with the black but I believe he fought for like he said two and a half almost three months.”