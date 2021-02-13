Gauntlet And MizTV Announced For RAW On Monday

Monday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW will feature a big Gauntlet Match with Chamber implications. WWE has announced that Monday’s go-home RAW main event will feature a Gauntlet with Randy Orton, Sheamus, The Miz, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The winner will earn the right to enter the WWE Title Elimination Chamber as the final entrant.

The RAW Elimination Chamber at the February 21 pay-per-view will feature these 6 participants doing battle with Drew’s WWE Title on the line.

Also, Monday’s RAW will feature another must see edition of MizTV. The Miz and John Morrison will welcome McIntyre on the show to discuss how his former best friend, Sheamus, recently attacked him.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW on the USA Network, which will be the final red brand show before the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.