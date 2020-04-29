Gauntlet Match To Be Held On Raw For Final Money In The Bank Spot

WWE will hold a Second Chance Gauntlet Match on Monday’s RAW to determine the final red brand spot for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

As reported before, WWE announced on Monday night that Apollo Crews had been pulled from the MITB Ladder Match after suffering a storyline knee injury at the hands of WWE United States Champion Andrade during their title match, which Andrade won due to referee stoppage. WWE just announced today on The Bump that the Second Chance Gauntlet will be held on next Monday’s RAW. It looks like the Gauntlet will feature Austin Theory, MVP, and Murphy. The full list of participants will be confirmed on RAW.

The men’s MITB match currently features Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, and King Baron Corbin. Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler will air during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX to determine the final blue brand spot.