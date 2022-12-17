GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results (12/16/22); Nick Gage, Matt Cardona; Masha Slamovich

Game Changer Wrestling held it’s Amerikaz Most Wanted event on December 16th in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Culture Center in front of a sold out crowd.

The 10 match Amerikaz Most Wanted card was headlined by a GCW World Championship encounter as Nick Gage defended his title against Tony Deppen.

Lucha Libre AAA superstar El Hijo Del Vikingo was scheduled to face Blake Christian in a one on one matchup but due to an AAA policy regarding Vikingo, the match was not streamed on FITE+.

Here are the full results and highlights from GCW’s Amerikaz Most Wanted: