GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results (12/16/22); Nick Gage, Matt Cardona; Masha Slamovich

Game Changer Wrestling held it’s Amerikaz Most Wanted event on December 16th in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Culture Center in front of a sold out crowd.

The 10 match Amerikaz Most Wanted card was headlined by a GCW World Championship encounter as Nick Gage defended his title against Tony Deppen.

Lucha Libre AAA superstar El Hijo Del Vikingo was scheduled to face Blake Christian in a one on one matchup but due to an AAA policy regarding Vikingo, the match was not streamed on FITE+.

Here are the full results and highlights from GCW’s Amerikaz Most Wanted:

  • GCW World Title: Nick Gage (c) defeated Tony Deppen to retain his title.
  • GCW World Tag Team Championship: Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) defeated The RockNES Monsters (BHK and Yuma) to retain their titles.
  • Effy vs. Charles Mason ended in a no contest due to outside interference.
  • Willie Mack defeated Jimmy Lloyd
  • GCW Extreme Championship: Joey Janela (c) defeated Pagano to retain his title.
  • Gringo Loco & Los Vipers defeated Komander, Arez & ASF
  • Triple Threat Match: Masha Slamovich defeated Sawyer Wreck and Dark Sheik
  • Starboy Charlie defeated Matt Cardona
  • Scramble Match: Jack Cartwheel defeated Alec Price, Titus Alexander, Cole Radrick, Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne

