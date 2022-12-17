GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results (12/16/22); Nick Gage, Matt Cardona; Masha Slamovich

Game Changer Wrestling held it’s Amerikaz Most Wanted event on December 16th in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Culture Center in front of a sold out crowd.
The 10 match Amerikaz Most Wanted card was headlined by a GCW World Championship encounter as Nick Gage defended his title against Tony Deppen.
Lucha Libre AAA superstar El Hijo Del Vikingo was scheduled to face Blake Christian in a one on one matchup but due to an AAA policy regarding Vikingo, the match was not streamed on FITE+.
Here are the full results and highlights from GCW’s Amerikaz Most Wanted:
- GCW World Title: Nick Gage (c) defeated Tony Deppen to retain his title.
- GCW World Tag Team Championship: Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) defeated The RockNES Monsters (BHK and Yuma) to retain their titles.
- Effy vs. Charles Mason ended in a no contest due to outside interference.
- Willie Mack defeated Jimmy Lloyd
- GCW Extreme Championship: Joey Janela (c) defeated Pagano to retain his title.
- Gringo Loco & Los Vipers defeated Komander, Arez & ASF
- Triple Threat Match: Masha Slamovich defeated Sawyer Wreck and Dark Sheik
- Starboy Charlie defeated Matt Cardona
- Scramble Match: Jack Cartwheel defeated Alec Price, Titus Alexander, Cole Radrick, Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne
I have no words. @KomandercrMX #GCWwanted @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/arddZjeJwM pic.twitter.com/6M0VUmTqrK
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) December 17, 2022
Top rope leg drop onto both Masha and Sawyer from @darksheikftf!#GCWwanted @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/arddZjeJwM pic.twitter.com/fVh2fi4ssS
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) December 17, 2022
.@JANELABABY wipes out Pagano with a swanton to the outside!#GCWwanted @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/arddZjeJwM pic.twitter.com/0HzB6mim7C
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) December 17, 2022
.@Pagano656 with a topé con giro!#GCWwanted @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/arddZjeJwM pic.twitter.com/NcYBtd2eXJ
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) December 17, 2022
Now… what do you mean by that? @TheMattCardona #GCWwanted @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/arddZjeJwM pic.twitter.com/4EmkNOqEgh
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) December 17, 2022