GCW Announces El Hijo Del Vikingo Pulled From Homecoming 2023

El Hijo del Vikingo won’t be appearing at the upcoming Game Changer Wrestling event this weekend as originally scheduled.

The announcement was made on Thursday morning.

“Homecoming Weekend Update,” the announcement made by GCW via Twitter (X) began. “Due to injury, Vikingo will be unable to compete this weekend in AC.”

GCW’s announcement continued, “The following changes have been made to the Night 1 card: Tony Deppen vs Alex Zayne. *All Star Scramble* – Ninja Mack vs Komander vs Gringo Loco vs Arez vs Dante Leon vs Cole Radrick.”

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to check back here at Rajah.com this weekend for complete GCW: Homecoming 2023 results.