GCW Announces El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Blake Christian; Match Won’t Stream On FITE+

Game Changer Wrestling confirmed today at their upcoming event Amerikaz Most Wanted, Lucha Libre AAA superstar El Hijo Del Vikingo will be meeting Blake Christian in a one on one matchup.

The event is scheduled for Friday December 16th in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Culture Center.

While Amerikaz Most Wanted will stream on FITE +, the Vikingo vs Christian match will not be part of the stream.

GCW posted on social media that per AAA guidelines, El Hijo Del Vikingo’s match will not be allowed to stream.

*THIS FRIDAY – LA!* Just Signed: VIKINGO

vs

BLAKE CHRISTIAN *Please Note*

Per AAA Guidelines, Vikingos match will not be streamed. This policy will cover *ALL* of Vikingo's independent bookings and is in effect until further notice. LIMITED TIX REMAIN:https://t.co/GQM3GW4rEl pic.twitter.com/MRKJX70jRu — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 13, 2022

The Lucha Libre AAA policy apparently covers all of Vikingo’s indy bookings.

Numerous fans voiced their displeasure on social media concerning Lucha Libre AAA’s policy on El Hijo Del Vikingo.

I have no clue what AAA is thinking. Shouldn't a promotion WANT to show their wrestler to as many people as possible? 🤔 https://t.co/QRCYJ5P6Qr — Modesta M. (@LaModernaNYC) December 13, 2022

