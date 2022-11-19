Full GCW Aura Card (11/20/22): Jonathan Gresham, Mike Bailey, Matt Cardona, Nick Gage

On Sunday November 20th, Game Changer Wrestling will be holding it’s “Aura” event in Providence, Rhode Island at the Fete Music Hall.
GCW has put together a great lineup for the fans who will be in attendance in Providence and for those watching live of FITE. The event is headlined with a GCW Tag Team Championship encounter. Also, this show will include a first time ever match.
GCW World Champion Nick Gage is scheduled to make an appearance as well at “Aura”.
Here is the full card for GCW “Aura” event at the Fete Music Hall on November 20th:
- Nick Wayne vs. Alec Price
- Maki Itoh vs. Masha Slamovich (First time ever match)
- Charles Mason vs. Allie Katch
- Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham
- Matt Cardona vs. Jordan Oliver
- Blake Christian vs. Leon Slater vs. Tony Deppen vs. Ninja Mack
- Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and EFFY) vs. Dark Sheik, Sawyer Wreck, and John Wayne Murdoch
- Appearance by the GCW World Champion Nick Gage
- GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon and Midas Black)
