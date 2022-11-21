GCW “Aura” Results (11/20/22): Jonathan Gresham, Matt Cardona, Mike Bailey

Game Changer Wrestling rolled into Providence, Rhode Island on November 20th and held its “Aura” event at the Fete Music Hall. The show aired live on FITE +.

The event was headlined by Mike Bailey meeting Jonathan Gresham in a rematch of their GCW match on October 23rd at the “Moment of Clarity” event. Gresham as victorious in that encounter.

Also featured were two first time ever matches as Masha Slamovich faced Maki Itoh and Alec Price went one on one with Nick Wayne.

Ninja Mack made his return to GCW at “Aura” as well.

Here are the full results and highlights for GCW “Aura”: