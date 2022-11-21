GCW “Aura” Results (11/20/22): Jonathan Gresham, Matt Cardona, Mike Bailey

Game Changer Wrestling rolled into Providence, Rhode Island on November 20th and held its “Aura” event at the Fete Music Hall. The show aired live on FITE +.
The event was headlined by Mike Bailey meeting Jonathan Gresham in a rematch of their GCW match on October 23rd at the “Moment of Clarity” event. Gresham as victorious in that encounter.
Also featured were two first time ever matches as Masha Slamovich faced Maki Itoh and Alec Price went one on one with Nick Wayne.
Ninja Mack made his return to GCW at “Aura” as well.
Here are the full results and highlights for GCW “Aura”:
- GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) defeated Mane Event (Jay Lyon and Midas Black) to retain the GCW Tag Team Championships
- Jordan Oliver defeated Matt Cardona
- Tony Deppen defeated Ninja Mack, Leon Slater & Dyln McKay in a fatal four way match.
- Cole Radrick, Dark Sheik and Sawyer Wreck defeated Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice, Mance Warner and EFFY)
- GCW World Champion Nick Gage confronted Cole Radrick while he was giving a speech after the match. It will be Nick Gage defending his title against Cole Radrick on December 3rd in St. Louis.
- Masha Slamovich defeated Maki Itoh
- Charles Mason defeated Allie Katch
- Alec Price defeated Nick Wayne
- Scramble Match: Shane Mercer defeated Marcus Mathers, Chris Hamrick, Jimmy Lloyd, Dustin Waller and Manders
- Mike Bailey defeated Jonathan Gresham
Getting creative here, aren't we? @ItsDustinWaller @theirondemon @MarcusMathers1 @TheJimmyLLoyd #GCWAura @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/oGTl2pzq6l pic.twitter.com/ruQ86ck0LK
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) November 20, 2022
.@mashaslamovich with a shining wizard!#GCWAura @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/oGTl2pzq6l pic.twitter.com/KNkqoPKanq
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) November 20, 2022
.@ManceWarner with an elbow drop off a ladder!#GCWAura @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/oGTl2pR0XT pic.twitter.com/vbaMprjaph
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) November 20, 2022
Handspring stunner from @thenickwayne!#GCWAura @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/oGTl2pzXVT pic.twitter.com/mqUXBFeVnd
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) November 20, 2022
Sasuke special from @NinjaMack1!#GCWAura @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/oGTl2pzq6l pic.twitter.com/VgvTCoRh2v
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) November 20, 2022
.@ThePrizeCityOG with the Su-prize Kick!#GCWAura @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/oGTl2pzq6l pic.twitter.com/Pc5mq0finy
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) November 20, 2022