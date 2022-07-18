GCW Back To The Bay Results – July 17, 2022

The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Back To The Bay event that took place on Sunday night from the Midway in San Francisco, California:
Cole Radrick defeated Midasd Kreed
Gringo Loco defeated Komander
GCW World Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (EFFY & Allie Katch) (c) defeated The Caution (Dark Sheik & Anton Voorhees)
Alex Zayne defeated Tony Deppen
Joey Janela defeated Starboy Charlie
Jordan Oliver defeated Titus Alexander
‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey defeated Jack Cartwheel
Nick Wayne defeated Kevin Blackwood
Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) defeated The South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau)