GCW Back To The Bay Results – July 17, 2022

The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Back To The Bay event that took place on Sunday night from the Midway in San Francisco, California:

Cole Radrick defeated Midasd Kreed

Gringo Loco defeated Komander

GCW World Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (EFFY & Allie Katch) (c) defeated The Caution (Dark Sheik & Anton Voorhees)

Alex Zayne defeated Tony Deppen

Joey Janela defeated Starboy Charlie

Jordan Oliver defeated Titus Alexander

‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey defeated Jack Cartwheel

Nick Wayne defeated Kevin Blackwood

Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) defeated The South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau)