GCW C.O.S Results – June 5, 2022

The following are the results from GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) C.O.S event held at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sunday night.
GCW Extreme Championship
AJ Gray (c) defeated Cole Radrick, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey, Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Nick Wayne, and AKIRA
Masha Slamovich defeated LuFisto
Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) defeated IronBeast (Shane Mercer & KTB)
Sawyer Wreck defeated Joey Janela
Matt Cardona announces that he could miss up to five months with a torn bicep.
Blake Christian defeated Matt Cardona
Los Masizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) defeated Rina Yamashita & Toru Sugiura
GCW Ultraviolent Championship Cage of Survival
Alex Colon defeated John Wayne Murdoch (c) to win the title.