GCW C.O.S Results – June 5, 2022

The following are the results from GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) C.O.S event held at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sunday night.

GCW Extreme Championship

AJ Gray (c) defeated Cole Radrick, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey, Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Nick Wayne, and AKIRA

Masha Slamovich defeated LuFisto

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) defeated IronBeast (Shane Mercer & KTB)

Sawyer Wreck defeated Joey Janela

Matt Cardona announces that he could miss up to five months with a torn bicep.

Blake Christian defeated Matt Cardona

Los Masizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) defeated Rina Yamashita & Toru Sugiura

GCW Ultraviolent Championship Cage of Survival

Alex Colon defeated John Wayne Murdoch (c) to win the title.