GCW Don’t Talk To Me Results – January 20, 2023

GCW Don’t Talk To Me kicked off with a tribute video for the late Jay Briscoe Ring announcer Emil Jay, standing in the ring with GCW World Champion Nick Gage & He spoke about Jay Briscoe. A 10-bell salute was then impeccably observed. Gage took the microphone. He talks about his history with The Briscoes. Gage gave his condolences to The Briscoe family.

Nick Wayne vs. Arez

Nick Wayne & Arez repeatedly countered each other’s moves in the opening sequence of the match. Arez managed to gain the upper hand and connected with a flurry of moves. Arez delivered a hard chop to Wayne’s chest. Arez remained on the front foot and landed a series of quick stomps to Wayne’s back. Arez locks Wayne in a headlock to keep him grounded on the mat.

Wayne briefly rallied. Arez stopped him in his tracks and connected with a standing moonsault. Arez used the ring ropes to his advantage when locking in a stretch hold. Wayne hit a combination of moves to stun Arez. Wayne dived over the top rope to take out Arez at ringside. Back in the ring. Wayne was unsuccessful with a pinfall attempt. Arez replied with a brainbuster. After drilling Arez into the canvas then Wayne lands a Clout Cutter from the middle rope to win.

Winner: Nick Wayne (12:51)

Rate: 7

After the match Wayne helps Arez to his feet & both wrestlers hugged.

Blake Christian vs. Andrew Everett

Blake Christian & Andrew Everett traded wristlocks. Christian took Everett down and looked out to the audience. Everett stunned Christian with a big dropkick. Everett nails Christian with a kick to the head and followed it up with a standing moonsault. Christian landed a single arm DDT after leaping over the top rope from the apron. Christian sent Everett into the ring post behind the turnbuckles. Christian continued to have Everett scouted.

Christian sarcastically applauded as he kept Everett grounded. Everett got his boot up to prevent Christian from landing a move in the corner of the ring. Everett leaped from the middle turnbuckle and connected with a dropkick. Everett began to build momentum. Christian managed to retake control and locked Everett in an arm submission in the center of the ring.

Everett connected with a spinning kick. Christian found himself on the apron. Everett was speared as he joined Christian on the apron. Christian leaped over the ropes to wipe out Everett on the floor. Christian landed a combination of moves back in the ring but Everett kicked out of the cover that followed. Everett chokeslams Christian in the center of the ring. Everett landed a shooting star press and failed with another pinfall attempt before Christian stomped Everett into the canvas to win.

Winner: Blake Christian (14:17)

Rate: 6

After the match Christian pulled out a chair from underneath the ring. Christian draped Everett on the chair and delivered a knee to the head.

Jordan Oliver vs. Kerry Morton

Jordan Oliver traps Kerry Morton in a side headlock. Morton exited the ring and stalled. Upon returning to the ring Morton poked Oliver in the eye and began to take control of the match. Oliver responded and Morton headed to the floor once again. Oliver delivered chops to Morton’s chest around the ringside area.

Morton countered and sent Oliver into the chairs situated on the front row. Morton pulled out a steel chair from underneath the ring. Oliver moved out of the way of a chop attempt which resulted in Morton connecting with the ring post. Back in the ring Morton connected with an inverted atomic drop and began to strut. Oliver utilized the steel chair to get the win.

Winner: Jordan Oliver (9:33)

Rate: 5

Cole Radrick vs. Marty Garner

Cole Radrick & Marty Garner traded submission holds. Radrick eventually took Garner off his feet. Garner responded with a boot to the midsection. Garner sent Radrick into the canvas with a powerslam. After working on Radrick in the corner, Garner delivered a suplex. Garner connected with a series of punches. Garner continued to wear Radrick down as he controlled the pace of the match.

Radrick landed a missile dropkick to send Pain down. Garner immediately replied with a tornado DDT. Radrick connected with a kick to the head. Garner halted Radrick’s comeback with a reversed DDT. Radrick failed to connect with a cutter from the 2nd rope fully. Radrick followed it up by hitting a moonsault from the middle rope. Radrick eventually rolled Garner up for the win.

Winner: Cole Radrick (11:13)

Rate: 5

GCW Tag Team Title Match

Los Macizos (c) vs. Ugly Duckings

Ugly Ducklings took out Los Mazisos while Los Macizos made their way to the ring. Ugly Duckings worked in tandem to wear down Los Macizos right off the bat. Los Mazisos managed to regroup and took control of the match. Los Macizos set up doors around the ringside area. Upon returning to the ring Ugly Duckings sent Los Mazisos to the floor. Ugly Ducklings failed in their attempt to fly through the ropes as Los Mazisos threw a door in their direction.

Both teams grabbed a steel chair. The two teams traded chair shots. Ugly Ducklings appeared to have gained the upper hand. However, Los Mazisos planted Lance Lude on top of 4 chairs from the top turnbuckle. Rob Killjoy sent Lude into Miedo Extremo as both wrestlers crashed through a door in the corner of the ring.

Ciclope returned with a steel chair and utilized it on Ugly Ducklings. Lude was launched through two doors on the floor. Los Mazisos connected with the Doomsday but Killjoy kicked out of the cover that followed. Ciclope delivered a Canadian Destroyer to Killjoy through two chairs to score the win.

Winners & Still GCW Tag Team Champions: Los Macizos (10:42) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!)

Rate: 6

Fatal 6 Way Match

Axton Ray vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Terry Yaki vs. Yoya vs Zenshi

Zenshi & Marcus Mathers were left battling in the ring. Mathers connected with a northern lights suplex and followed it up with a lionsault. Jimmy Lloyd returned to the ring and went at it with Mathers. Terry Yaki delivered a German suplex to Lloyd. Axton Ray & Yaki fought. Ray connected with a knee to Yaki. Yoya went after Ray. Zenshi returned and sent Ray to the floor. Ray delivered a kick to Zenshi on the apron when he paused a dive to the floor.

Yaki leaped over the corner of the ring to wipe out several competitors on the outside. Mathers then cleared the top rope. Ray and Zenshi followed. Back in the ring each wrestler delivered one of their signature moves as they attempted to emerge victorious from the match. Ray planted Yaki into the mat with a powerbomb variation to win.

Winner: Axton Ray (7:25)

Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

Bussy vs. Charles Mason & Parrow

Parrow & Effy starts the match off. Effy delivered a series of forearms to Parrow. Effy took Parrow off his feet with a clothesline. Parrow replied by sending Effy crashing down to the canvas. Katch stepped into the ring to get in the face of Parrow. Bussy works together to take down Parrow. Mason spat a substance in Allie Katch’s face and took her out of the ring. The incident allowed Parrow to regain control of the match.

Charles Mason barked orders to Parrow from the apron as he continued to wear Effy down. Effy kicks Mason off the apron. Parrow delivered a sitout powerbomb to Effy. Mason entered the match and went to work on Effy. Parrow was tag back in to continue the beating. Effy managed to tag in Katch. Mason was also tagged back into the match at the same time. Katch delivered a DDT to Parrow. Katch took Mason off his feet with a northern lights suplex.

Mason managed to drop Katch on top of Effy in the center of the ring. Billy Dixon set up a door on the outside. Mason forced Katch to watch Parrow & Effy brawl on the floor. Katch connected with a knee strike on Mason. Effy smashed a chair over the head of Parrow. Effy and Katch surrounded Mason in the ring. Bussy took turns in landing punches on Mason.

Mason wiped out Katch in the center of the ring. Parrow suplexes Effy through the door set up on the outside by Dixon. Katch freed herself from a sleeper hold. Mason delivered a chokeslam but refused to go for the cover. Dixon brought a chair into the ring. Dixon inadvertently hit Mason with the chair which allowed Katch to score the victory

Winners: Bussy (12:45)

Rate: 5

After the match Mason & Dixon exchanged words in the ring. Mason wanted Dixon to beg for forgiveness on his knees. Mason revealed he was paying Dixon’s mother’s hospital bills and used it against him. Dixon was forced to kiss Mason’s feet before Parrow drove Dixon into the canvas.

Tony Deppen vs. Ricky Morton

Tony Deppen took Ricky Morton down with a shoulder tackle. Deppen continued to disrespect Morton as the match progressed. Morton struck Deppen in the face. Deppen attempted to shake Morton’s hand. Morton didn’t fall for it and took Deppen down with a clothesline.

Deppen began to work on Morton in the corner of the ring. Deppen struck Morton with a beer can. Morton replied by connecting with two clotheslines. Deppen missed a knee strike in the corner. Morton delivered a Canadian Destroyer in the center of the ring before Deppen rollup Morton with his feet on the ropes for the win.

Winner: Tony Deppen (8:00)

Rate: 6

Fatal 4 Way Tag Team Match

2nd Gear Crew vs. The Revolt vs. Bojack & Lucky Ali vs. John Wayne Murdoch & George South

Caleb Konley & George South starts the match off before Bojack & Zane Riley collided in the ring. Bojack showed off his strength as he bodyslams Riley. John Wayne Murdoch & Mance Warner battled in the ring as a chair was introduced. The Revolt leaps through the ropes to the outside. Bojack lifted Lucky Ali and sent him to the floor to wipe out the remaining competitors in the match. Bojack then dived from the apron.

The match broke down as the action spilled all over the venue. Steel chairs and kendo sticks were used. South was busted open. South used a wooden spike on Ali. Back in the ring, Bojack took Riley down again. Riley lifted Bojack on his shoulders and slammed him down onto the canvas.

Murdoch set up a door in the corner of the ring. Bojack sent Murdoch through the door. Bojack & Ali had a disagreement regarding pinning Murdoch. Warner speared South through another door set up in the corner. Warner delivered a knee to Ali. Matthew Justice followed up with a splash from the top to win.

Winners: 2nd Gear Crew (13:19)

Rate: 6

El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco

Gringo Loco backs El Hijo Del Vikingo into the ropes. Vikingo took Loco off his feet. Vikingo took Loco down with an arm drag. Loco managed to gain the upper hand as he sought to keep the Vikingo grounded. Vikingo delivered a series of kicks to Loco. Vikingo stood on the ring post and springboarded off the ropes to send Loco to the floor. Vikingo then leaped from the ropes to the outside.

Vikingo connected with a Phoenix Splash upon briefly returning to the ring. Loco, seated on a chair at ringside moved out of the way as Vikingo dived through the ropes. Loco took advantage and sent Vikingo through several rows of chairs. Loco set up a door bridge on the floor. Back inside the ring Loco smashed a chair over the head of Vikingo.

Vikingo eventually fought back and immediately picked up the pace. Vikingo went for an inverted 450 into a headscissors but didn’t connect with all of it. Vikingo walked the top rope and dived to the floor to wipe out Loco. Vikingo hit Loco with a steel chair. Loco got his knees up in the ring to counter Vikingo’s shooting star press. Loco planted Vikingo into the mat.

Vikingo delivered a combination of moves. Vikingo placed Loco on top of the door bridge assembled on the floor. Vikingo sprung off the middle rope and over the top rope to connect with a 630 splash through the door. As the action returned to the ring, Loco took out the legs of Vikingo on the top turnbuckle. Loco delivered a military press to Vikingo from the top. Vikingo landed a poison rana from the top before he connects with 630 Splash to get the victory.

Winner: El Hijo Del Vikingo (22:26)

Rate: 8 (Recommend)