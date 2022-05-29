GCW Download Spiral Results – May 28, 2022

The following are full results from GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Download Spiral event in Las Vegas, Nevada, which took place on Saturday night.

– Early Morning Guy Steele defeated Jimmy Lloyd and Marcus Mathers and Matt Vandagriff and The Rotation and Titus Alexander

– Allie Katch, Billie Starkz & Sandra Moone defeated The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)

– Mike Bailey defeated Chris Bey

– Matt Cardona defeated Blake Christian

– Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne defeated ASF & Gringo Loco

– Effy defeated Kevin Blackwood

– Dark Sheik defeated Jai Vidal

– Johnny Game Changer (w/ Dad) defeated Joey Janela