GCW Download Spiral Results – May 28, 2022
The following are full results from GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Download Spiral event in Las Vegas, Nevada, which took place on Saturday night.
– Early Morning Guy Steele defeated Jimmy Lloyd and Marcus Mathers and Matt Vandagriff and The Rotation and Titus Alexander
– Allie Katch, Billie Starkz & Sandra Moone defeated The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)
– Mike Bailey defeated Chris Bey
– Matt Cardona defeated Blake Christian
– Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne defeated ASF & Gringo Loco
– Effy defeated Kevin Blackwood
– Dark Sheik defeated Jai Vidal
– Johnny Game Changer (w/ Dad) defeated Joey Janela