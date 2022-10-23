GCW Drop Dead Results – October 22, 2022

The following results are from Saturday’s GCW Drop Dead event that took place from The Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio:

* Jordan Oliver def. Shiho Hong

* Blake Christian def. Cole Radrick

* Nick Wayne def. Gringo Loco, ASF and Komander.

* Jonathan Gresham def. YAMATO

* BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) def. Chase Burnett & MM3

* Shane Mercer def. Tommy Vendetta

* Hoodfoot def. Jimmy Lloyd

* GCW World Tag Team Championships – DLC Match: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) def. Mega Bastards (Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch) (c) and The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) to win the titles.