GCW Fight Club Night Two Results – October 9, 2022
The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Fight Club Night Two event that took place on Sunday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey:
Scramble Match
Lio Rush defeated Alec Price, Shane Mercer, Sawyer Wreck, Axton Ray, and Dustin Waller
Blake Christian defeated Shun Skywalker
Masha Slamovich defeated Gringo Loco
DDT Extreme Championship / GCW Extreme Championship Match
Joey Janela (c) defeated Cole Radrick (c)
Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) ended in a no contest; Charles Mason attacked Katch with a wire and threw Wayne out of the ring when he tried to help Katch.
YAMATO defeated Mike Bailey
Death Match for the King of FREEDOM World Championship
Drew Parker (c) defeated Miedo Extremo
The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) defeated Jimmy Lloyd & Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers)
GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match
Rina Yamashita (c) defeated Ciclope
