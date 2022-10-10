GCW Fight Club Night Two Results – October 9, 2022

The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Fight Club Night Two event that took place on Sunday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey:

Scramble Match

Lio Rush defeated Alec Price, Shane Mercer, Sawyer Wreck, Axton Ray, and Dustin Waller

Blake Christian defeated Shun Skywalker

Masha Slamovich defeated Gringo Loco

DDT Extreme Championship / GCW Extreme Championship Match

Joey Janela (c) defeated Cole Radrick (c)

Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) ended in a no contest; Charles Mason attacked Katch with a wire and threw Wayne out of the ring when he tried to help Katch.

YAMATO defeated Mike Bailey

Death Match for the King of FREEDOM World Championship

Drew Parker (c) defeated Miedo Extremo

The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) defeated Jimmy Lloyd & Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers)

GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match

Rina Yamashita (c) defeated Ciclope