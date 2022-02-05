GCW Fightclub 2 Results – February 4, 2022

The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Fightclub 2 event that took place on Friday night in Houston, Texas at the Houston Premier Arena, courtesy of BodySlam.net:
Jordan Oliver defeated Grim Reefer, Low Rider & Chris Carter
Allie Katch defeated Mysterious Q
Ninja Mack defeated Nick Wayne
Loko Wrestling Championship:
Sam Stackhouse defeated Dante Leon (c) to become the NEW Loko Wrestling Champion
Atticus Cogar defeated Gino Medina
EFFY def. Bryan Keith
Blake Christian defeated Mascara Dorado, Gringo Loco & ASF
Steel Cage Deathmatch:
Atticus Cogar defeated Sadika, Jimmy Lloyd & Chris Carter