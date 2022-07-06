GCW Heading To Concord, North Carolina This August

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

It has been revealed that on Friday, August 19, Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) will head to Concord, North Carolina.

The event’s title will be “Sanctified.” It will be broadcast live on FITE TV from Concord, North Carolina’s Cabarrus Arena.

No matchups have been announced for the show as of this writing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR