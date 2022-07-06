GCW Heading To Concord, North Carolina This August

It has been revealed that on Friday, August 19, Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) will head to Concord, North Carolina.
The event’s title will be “Sanctified.” It will be broadcast live on FITE TV from Concord, North Carolina’s Cabarrus Arena.
No matchups have been announced for the show as of this writing.
*CHARLOTTE UPDATE*
GCW comes to the Charlotte area for the first time on August 19th!
Tickets go On Sale THIS Friday at 11AM!
GCW Presents
"Sanctified"
Friday, August 19th – 730PM
Cabarrus Arena
Concord NC
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/sTAerTTnOT
