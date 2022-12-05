GCW Heading to Montreal, Canada in 2023

A new event has been announced by GCW.

On March 11th, the promotion will travel to Montreal, Quebec, Canada for an event in conjunction with the International Wrestling Syndicate promotion.

Here is the updated GCW touring schedule:

* GCW Wasted Time: December 03, 2022 – Pop’s Nightclub, Sauget, Illinois

* GCW Afternoon Only: December 04, 2022 – The Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana

* GCW Presents “Amerika’s Most Wanted” Fri, Dec 16, 8:00 PM Ukrainian Culture Center • Los Angeles, CA

* GCW Presents “Til Infinity” 2022 Sat, Dec 31, 8:00 PM Showboat Atlantic City • Atlantic City, NJ

* GCW Presents “56 Nights” 2023 Sun, Jan 1, 5:00 PM Showboat Atlantic City • Atlantic City, NJ

* Untitled event: January 20 – Charlotte, North Carolina

* GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup: February 11, 2022 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey

You can check out the official announcement below: