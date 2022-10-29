GCW Hit Em Up Line-Up for Tonight

Tonight, GCW will hold its Hit Em Up event in Los Angeles, California. The show will air on FITE at 12a. ET. Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite. The following is the final card:

* Blake Christian vs. Flip Gordon

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Allie Katch

* YAMATO vs. Jordan Oliver

* Mike Bailey vs. Willie Mack

* Steel Cage Match: Starboy Charlie and Joey Janela vs. South Pacific Savages (Juicy Finau and Jacob Fatu)

* GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido and Che Cabrera)

* GCW World Championship: Nick Gage (c) vs. Lio Rush