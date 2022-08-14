GCW Homecoming Part 1 Results – August 13, 2022
The following results are from Saturday’s Game Changer Wrestling Homecoming Weekend – Night 1 event that took place at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey:
Nick Wayne defeated Starboy Charlie
Jordan Oliver defeated Ninja Mack
Gringo Loco defeated Grim Reefer, Jimmy Lloyd, Axton Ray, Joe Lando, Marcus Mathers
Blake Christian defeated Tony Deppen
GCW Tag Team Championship
The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c)
GCW Extreme Championship
Cole Radrick (c) defeated Charli Evans
John Wayne Murdoch defeated Matt Tremont
GCW Ultraviolent Championship
Rina Yamashita defeated Alex Colon (c)
GCW World Championship
Jon Moxley (c) defeated EFFY (w/ Allie Katch)