GCW Homecoming Part 1 Results – August 13, 2022

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

GCW Homecoming Part 1 Results – August 13, 2022

The following results are from Saturday’s Game Changer Wrestling Homecoming Weekend – Night 1 event that took place at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey:

Nick Wayne defeated Starboy Charlie

Jordan Oliver defeated Ninja Mack

Gringo Loco defeated Grim Reefer, Jimmy Lloyd, Axton Ray, Joe Lando, Marcus Mathers

Blake Christian defeated Tony Deppen

GCW Tag Team Championship
The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c)

GCW Extreme Championship
Cole Radrick (c) defeated Charli Evans

John Wayne Murdoch defeated Matt Tremont

GCW Ultraviolent Championship
Rina Yamashita defeated Alex Colon (c)

GCW World Championship
Jon Moxley (c) defeated EFFY (w/ Allie Katch)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR