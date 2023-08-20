GCW Homecoming Weekend 2023 – Tag 1 Results – August 19, 2023

Night one of this year’s GCW: Homecoming Weekend is in the books.

Game Changer Wrestling held their GCW Homecoming Weekend 2023 – Tag 1 event on Saturday night at the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Featured below are complete results of the event courtesy of Fightful.com.

GCW: HOMECOMING WEEKEND – TAG 1 RESULTS (8/19/2023)

* Deathmatch: Maki Death Kill (Nick Gage & Maki Itoh) def. Deathmatch Royalty (Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander)* Leon Slater def. Alec Price* THRUSSY (Dark Sheik, Allie Katch & Effy) def. Crazy King, Miedo Extremo & Ciclope* Tony Deppen def. Alex Zayne* Double Dog Collar Match: Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck def. Charles Mason & Parrow* Jimmy Lloyd def. Shane Mercer, Ninja Mack, Cole Radrick, Dante Leon, Gringo Loco, Arez and Komander* GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) def. Takashi Sasaki* King Of FREEDOM World Championship: Toru Sugiura (c) def. John Wayne Murdoch* Masha Slamovich def. “Spyder” Nate Webb* Deathmatch: Violento Jack def. Matt Tremont